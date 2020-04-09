The 70-aged English musician Roger Taylor, best known as the drummer of the English rock band Queen, has just updated his social media account with the rare-known photo and contacted his fans about the COVID-19, best known as coronavirus.

To communicate with his fans, Roger revealed a rare photo from his archive. In the photo he shared, Roger was speaking on the phone while he lay on the bed.

Roger Taylor sent the post with the following caption: “Contact with friends is a bit more like this at the moment! Hope you are all keeping safe! #tbt #staysafe #stayhome.”

As a comment to the photo, many fans sent their good wishes to Roger Taylor and said to him that to stay safe.

With the latest report published on April 09, 2020, 13:57 GMT, the total number of cases in the United Kingdom reached 60,733. While 7,097 of these cases lost their lives, 135 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 53,501 people continues.