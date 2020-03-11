The 22-year American heavy metal band Pantera, which formed in 1981 and ended its career in 2003, has recently shared a new photo through their official social media account and remembered the band’s co-founder Vinnie Paul on his birthday. Vinnie Paul died at the age of 54 because of the dilated cardiomyopathy and coronary artery disease.

“Happy Birthday, Vinnie Paul! You are so missed. Today would have been his 56th Birthday. Make sure you do something to celebrate life today in Vinnie’s honor,” Pantera wrote in the caption of the photo they shared.

In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed their sadness and revealed what they did in honor of Vinnie Paul. A fan named Pietro Garnum said after Vinnie Paul‘s passing, he named his German Shepherd’s name Vinnie and added that he gone but never forgotten.

Five days before his death, Vinnie Paul‘s final performance took place at The Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel and Resort at Las Vegas.