The 47-aged successful singer Cristina Scabbia, known as the female-vocalist of the Milan-based gothic metal band Lacuna Coil, has just updated her social media account with a masked photo and showed her Yoda cup.

In the photo she shared, Cristina Scabbia was drinking something in his Yoda cup. Cristina, who shared this moment with her fans, said that she did not know which day is this and that no longer able to count the quarantine day.

Cristina put the following words in the caption of the photo: “Quarantine. Day ?. I don’t know anymore.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans stated that they agreed with Cristina and did not notice it until she said it. Although they didn’t know what day it is today, some fans knew exactly which day we were on. A fan named Tommy Barath said he was writing a diary and today is the 23rd day.

“I started a diary sothat I can recall these days years later,” Tommy Barath wrote in the comment. “I keep it in the style of Captains log. As in, quarantine, day 23, I ventured onto the balcony today…”

With the latest report published on April 09, 2020, 14:49 GMT, the total number of cases in the Italy reached 139,422. While 17,669 of these cases lost their lives, 26,491 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 95,262 people continues.

You can find the photo shared by Cristina Scabbia below.