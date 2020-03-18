The coronavirus, which has been in our lives for about a month and affecting the people’s lives with its fatality, continues to infect the people who have not taken measures. These days, humans need to be extremely careful about their health and daily life.

The British government asked the people that they not take action to reduce the impact of the coronavirus, and also asked from them that they have to include it in their bodies. They argued that after the virus was included, the body’s immune system would strengthen, and the virus would be defeated in this way. They also argued that the coronavirus is not a threat. After this decision, many humans criticized government harshly.

The legendary British rock band Queen guitarist Brian May has just shared a statement through his official social media account and stated that the coronavirus is a really important threat. In his statement, he intended at raising awareness of people and suggested that the people should take measures, although it is too late.

Brian May took to his Instagram account to share the following message: “I feel this might be THE MOST IMPORTANT THING I EVER POSTED. There is so much false information out there – people saying the CoronaVirus is not a threat – even that it doesn’t exist. And our own Government has failed to act promptly, acting on catastrophically bad advice, which will eventually be the cause of thousands of deaths. It’s too late to contain the CoronaVirus in Britain – but we CAN still save some of the lives of our dear ones by doing NOW what we should have done 3 weeks ago.

“ISOLATE – minimise our social contacts. Minimise them, if possible, to almost zero. The more interactions you have, the more chance you have of bringing the virus in to threaten your family. The less people you meet up with, the better the chance of saving yourself and your family, and the greater chance we will have to limit the damage this awful plague will do.

“PLEASE READ the article these screen shots come from. It will take you 30 minutes or so to absorb it – but at the end you will truly understand why we must take extreme measures NOW. Do not confuse this with panicking. It is simply taking the measures we need to adopt to protect ourselves from a Hellish future.

“THE LINK IS IN MY BIO. Do it, please – and forward it to all your friends and family. This could save countless lives. My God – I am praying that Boris will read it – and throw his advisors out the door. Extreme Action is needed – delaying is shite. And please, politicians, stop talking about the economy, just for a moment. A million lives are at stake.”

You can find the statement shared by Brian May below.