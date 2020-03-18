The world-famous rock band Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who widely considered to be one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time, has just added a new photo on his official social media account and took his fans back to 1998.

As the top fans of Jimmy Page will know, he adds new stories on his “OnThisDay” series. This time, he looked back to 1998 and took his fans back to with his met with the legendary American rapper Puff Daddy.

Also, in the photo, Jimmy Page, who looked pretty young in the photo, was wearing a white “Rock Across America” shirt. Puff was wearing a black shirt and wearing a cross necklace.

Jimmy Page took to his Instagram account to share the following message: “On this day in 1998, I was with Puff Daddy in New York. I went to ‘Daddy’s house’ to hear the mix of ‘Come With Me’ with all the overdubs he had done. It was now of epic proportions and sounded really powerful. If you’re going to hear something loud, hearing it at ‘Daddy’s house’ was the real deal.”

You can find the post he shared below.