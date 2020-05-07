One of the greatest guitarists in the rock history, Brian May, best known with his long-time effort with the Queen, has just updated his social media account with a new photo featuring his masked face and informed fans about his current state of health.

In the recent video he sent through his social media account, Brian May was sitting at the wheelchair while going through in the hospital. Brian May was paying attention to the rules suggested by the experts and was wearing a mask in the outside.

Also, Brian May has revealed in the statement he shared that he injured himself and damaged his “Gluteus Maximus” during spending time on his garden.

“Reality check! For me. No – the Virus didn’t get me yet – thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands… I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself.

“Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.

“So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there.”

As a comment to the photo, many fans worried about Brian May‘s health. They sent their good wishes to him and warned him to stay safe and healthy.