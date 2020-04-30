The 72-year-old successful guitarist Brian May, best known with his golden efforts with the British rock band Queen, has just updated his social media account with a new photo including his English actress wife Anita Dobson and celebrated her birthday through it.

In the photo shared by Queen legend Brian May taken on July 19th, 2011, he and his wife Anita Dobson were eating ice cream. They were looked very happy.

While he talks on his love with her, Brian called her as “lovely wife” and stated that he is grateful for being with her.

Brian May sent the following letter for her birthday: “Happy birthday Anita!! My lovely wife and I are here pictured in another, much more carefree world – seemingly lost to us for a while yet… but there is still much to be grateful for. Swipe for stereos – parallel and cross-eyed.”

While fans mention how the great husband and person Brian is, they also celebrated her birthday through the comments of the post.