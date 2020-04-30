The successful American artist Kirk Hammett, who plays guitar in the heavy metal legends Metallica since 1983 after the firing of the band’s legendary guitarist Dave Mustaine, has just updated his social media page with a new pose including his bandmate Robert Trujillo and remembered their side project The Wedding Band’s show.

In the show held on March 8 at The Senate in Columbia, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo, Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitfield Crane and Bad Wolves star Doc Coyle has rocked the crowd with their performance.

Also, in the photo shared by Kirk Hammett and taken by Ross Halfin, he and Robert Trujillo were side by side as always. Kirk Hammett was mesmerizing fans with his white suit and he looked great with it.

Kirk Hammett sent the photo with the following words: “Strike a pose … with @theweddingband_twb.”

The moment he shared attracted great interest by the fans. Some of the fans expressed in the comments of the post that his outfit is insane.

You can find the post below.