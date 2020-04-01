The 52-year rock band Pink Floyd has just sent a new post through its official Instagram account and showed their support to people who needs help in these quarantine days.

In the letter shared by Pink Floyd, hey wished fans to stay healthy and safe at home with their families. These days, when people need to be extremely careful about their health, Pink Floyd announced that they will continue to post music and videos to make their fans feel better at home.

Pink Floyd sent the post with following statement: “We’d like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times. With many people confined to home, we will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans thanked Pink Floyd for their helpful behavior. They also warned each other to follow the directives of experts.

Here’s the post: