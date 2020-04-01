The American guitarist Nita Strauss, known as the touring guitarist of the Alice Cooper, has just updated her social media account with rare photos featuring her 30-year changing and took her fans back to the age of 3. When Nita sent her childhood photo, Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz commented on photo and Nita challenged her about that baby pictures.

In the photo she shared, Nita told her fans that even when showing her 3-year-old photo, her lip was the same as now, and her face always looks like this. Nita, who constantly puckered her lip in the photos she shared, stated that she did not do this on her own accord.

Nita sent the photo with following caption: “Age 3 to Age 33. I told you guys, that’s just how my face looks. Swipe for one more.”

In the comments of the photo, when Alissa expressed that she was looking forward Nita‘s 333 years of age, Nita replied:

“I predict even MORE cheekbones! I challenge you to whatever this baby picture challenge going around is.”