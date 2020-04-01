The legendary musician Kirk Hammett, who plays guitar in the heavy metal legends Metallica since 1983 after the firing of Dave Mustaine, has just sent a new post through his official Instagram account and took his fans back to his special guitar exhibit.

In the photo he shared, Kirk Hammett was playing his guitar in a glamorous way with a combination of purple and blue colors in front of his poster.

Kirk Hammett sent the post with following statement: “Back when I was hanging out at the @colamuseum Kirk Hammett Guitar Exhibit #thekirkhammettguitarexperience #itsalivecma”

In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed how successful guitarist Kirk Hammett is. They also said that they looking forward to first show Metallica will play.

In early March, Kirk Hammett spoke to ABC Columbia about the exhibit. He said:

“I’ve always been into this type of stuff, ever since I was 5 years old. As I got older, and I started getting a steady source of income from that, I started collecting this stuff intently.

“I want people to just be able to experience these films, ’cause they’re really important – at least they are to me – and to see the beauty of these movie posters.”