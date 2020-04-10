The London-based rock band Pink Floyd has just shared a new photo through its official social media account and remembered the band’s The Division Bell album’s appearing at an exhibition in London.

In the photo taken three years ago, the piece of iron that was put on the pallets was preparing to move to the Victoria & Albert Museum. The museum workers were trying to transport the album’s cover’s left side.

Pink Floyd remembered that days by writing the following statement: “Three years ago this month, London’s V&A museum were undergoing the painstaking task of bringing in and arranging the many incredible items that were displayed as part of Their Mortal Remains. Did you see the exhibition in London, or in one of the subsequent locations #PinkFloyd #TheirMortalRemains #Exhibition #PinkFloydExhibition.”

The fans shared their experiences in the comments of the post. While many fans say they saw it in London, others said they didn’t see it.

A fan named Jim Hume described those days by saying the following words: “Yep, caught it at the V&A, truly exceptional. Had no idea what to expect going in, came out feeling elated! Brilliant.”

The progressive rock legends Pink Floyd has released its fourteenth studio album The Division Bell released on 28 March 1994 by EMI Records in the United Kingdom and on 4 April by Columbia Records in the United States.