The successful guitarist Kirk Hammett, best known as the lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Metallica, has just updated his social media account with a boomerang and broke his silence about coronavirus outbreak.

In the post he shared, Kirk Hammett was playing guitar. He told his fans that he had nothing to worry about, he is in safe and that he working on riffs.

“Things are most definitely not business-as-usual, but I’m good, staying safe, working on riffs… hope you are all okay out there as well,” he wrote in the caption of the post he shared.

In the comments of the photo, fans asked Kirk Hammett a live broadcast, and they also stated that he should support people in these difficult days.

With the report reported on March 21, 2020, 02:30 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 19,650. While 263 of these cases lost their lives, 147 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 19,240 people continues.