The English heavy metal band Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne‘s wife Sharon Osbourne, also known as one of five co-hosts of the daytime series The Talk, has just updated her official social media account with a new photo and made a joke about Kill Bill movie with the movie’s producer.

In the photo she shared, Sharon Osbourne and the movie’s producer Quentin Tarantino were doing snake sign to each other.

Sharon Osbourne sent the photo with the following caption: “Deleted scene from Kill Bill with Quentin Tarantino #tbt.”

In the comments of the post, many fans expressed how adorable person she is. They also laughed after the deleted scene joke.

You can find the post shared by Sharon Osbourne below.