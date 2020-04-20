The successful guitarist Nita Strauss, known as the touring guitarist of the Alice Cooper, has just updated her social media account with an emoji challenge that about Alice Cooper and asked her fans that how many they could know about it.

In the list, there were 15 questions. Nita Strauss asked her fans to write the songs they could know in the comments of the post.

You can read what Nita Strauss wrote about the challenge and the questions below.

“Alice Cooper Emoji challenge! Can you guess all of these @alicecooper songs by looking at the emojis? Write your answers in the comments without looking at the others first!⁣⁣

1. 👩‍🏫🛑☀️ ⁣⁣⁣

2. 🙋🏼‍♀️1️⃣8️⃣⁣⁣⁣

3. 💵💵👶🏻⁣⁣⁣

4. 😇🦟⁣⁣⁣

5. 💪🏻🥰⁣⁣⁣

6. 😈🍔⁣⁣⁣

7. 🥵🌃⁣⁣⁣

8. 🐈🆚✈️⁣⁣⁣

9. 🛏 💅🏻 ⁣⁣⁣

10. 👁❤️☠️⁣⁣⁣

11. 🗑 ⁣⁣⁣

12. 🏠🔥 ⁣⁣⁣

13. 🐉🏙⁣⁣⁣

14. ☠️👶🏻👶🏻⁣⁣⁣

15. 👁🙅🏼‍♀️😭⁣⁣⁣

Thanks George Harnwell (georgeharnwell on Twitter) for this fun idea! #alicecooper #emojichallenge.”

In the comments of the post, fans competed with each other. Although few people know all the songs, many fans have completed the whole list by writing what they know, even though piece by piece.