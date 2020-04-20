Birmingham-based legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath has just sent a new photo through its social media accounts including the band’s vocalist Ozzy Osbourne and the guitarist Tony Iommi and revealed their rare-known weed pose.

In the photo shared by Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi were sticking a fork and a knife on the weed. They were also wearing their iconic glasses and looking towards to camera.

Black Sabbath sent the pose with the following statement: “I love you #SweetLeaf. Happy 4/20.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans joked about the pose. While a fan asked if that dog food, another fan replied and said it’s Snoop Dogg food.

You can find the pose shared by Black Sabbath below.