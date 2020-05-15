Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain‘s widow Courtney Love, who proved herself as the vocalist of the alternative rock band Hole, has recently added new photos to her official social media account and revealed her charming poses taken on past.

In the photos taken by Sam Taylor-Johnson, Courtney posed in two different ways. In the first photo she appeared, Courtney was on her knees and holding the ground. In the second and final photo, she was standing in front of the mirror and looking at herself.

She wrote no statement in the description of the photo except saying TBT and revealed who took the photo.

The fans and her friends who saw the poses expressed she is one of the greatest things in the world.

After Post Malone‘s Nirvana tribute night, Courtney Love praised Post Malone with the letter she sent and showed her gratitude to him.