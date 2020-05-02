One of the legendary rock bands in the rock n roll community, Motorhead, has just updated its social media account with a special photo featuring the band’s legends Lemmy Kilmister and Würzel revealed one of the rarest stage photos of the musicians.

In the photo taken by Robert John, Lemmy Kilmister and Würzel were rocking the stage in front of the Marshall amps. While Lemmy Kilmister was staring at Würzel, he was enjoying the moment.

Recently, Motorhead wrote the following caption in the description: “Eye for eye, tooth for tooth, you all know what I mean, What’s the use of a cry for help, if no one hears the scream. #motorhead #lemmy #wurzel.”

When we look at the comments, many fans expressed how they miss Lemmy Kilmister and Würzel. Some of them wrote that they are the greatest guitarist of all time.

While the legendary musician Lemmy Kilmister passed away at the age of 70 due to prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure, Würzel died at the age of 61 due to ventricular fibrillation triggered by cardiomyopathy.