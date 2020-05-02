Tommy Lee, who is very busy with whether Motley Crue‘s 2020 Stadium Tour will be cancelled or not, is also struggling with disrespect which made by fans. The successful drummer has announced with a new statement he shared through his social accounts that he is no longer answering fan mail after some disrespectful behaviors.

Recently, Tommy Lee showed his fans several examples of that some fans selling the signed photographs, which sent by Tommy Lee to them, on the auction site. Seeing this, Tommy Lee pissed off and reacted harshly to them and wrote the following statement on his social media:

“Just wanted to do a public post saying that I’m done doing Fan mail. I thought I was doing the right thing by addressing the fan mail to people by their names so that they wouldn’t be re-sold online but now people are being so shady that they are whiting out their names and reselling on eBay.

“I’m done taking my precious time to have people eBay my signature. There are literally hundreds. Hundreds of hours wasted. Those of you that got a signature, I hope you enjoy it & appreciate it, and those of you that are selling can go fuck yourselves!!! ￼I’M DONE! DON’T SEND ANYMORE AUTOGRAPH REQUESTS.”

In the comments of the Facebook post, some fans agreed in one thought and condemned people who made disrespect behaviors during this difficult coronavirus pandemic. They also sent him their gratitude for spending his precious time for his fans.

Also, with a recent statement shared through their social media channels, Motley Crue announced that they’ve been hard at work preparing for the Stadium Tour. It was also mentioned that the official update about the process will be announced until June 1.