The successful singer Steve Tyler, best known as the lead singer of the American rock band Aerosmith, reminded the importance of social distancing with a new video he shared through his social media accounts and warned people in a harsh way.

In the 16-sec video, Steven Tyler was wearing boxing gloves and taking his guard. When we approaching the end of the video, Steven shook his punch and hit the camera.

Steven Tyler warned people with the following words: “NOW IS NO TIME FOR ANY RAGING BULL(SHIT)… FOLLOW THE RULES… STAY SAFE AND WE WILL BE BACK IN THE RING AGAIN!!! #DONTWALKTHISWAY #STAYHOME #FLASHBACKFRIDAY.”

In the comments of the photo, many fans stated how great personality Steven Tyler is. Some of them said about the video that this is the Steven Tyler language.

The American singer Bebe Buell called him as “papa” and wrote: “Stay safe, Papa! You’re lucky to be quarantined in Paradise! We love you so much…”

You can find the video below.