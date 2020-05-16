The English rock band Motörhead has just updated the “Lemmy Kilmister moments” with the new story taken from the book “Röadkill” and revealed one of the great photos of him taken during the recording process of the band’s twentieth studio album named “The World Is Yours.”

In the photo taken in 2010, Lemmy Kilmister was sitting on the leather couch while playing his Rickenbacker bass guitar. His style was always the same, and as always, he was wearing his iconic hat and bots.

Motörhead wrote the following message to the caption of the post they shared via social media: “Los Angeles, California. March 2010. Studio Instrument Rentals Inc. Lemmy Kilmister composing songs for a new Motorhead album ‘The World is Yours.’

“I have been looking through my photo archive during this confinement and together with Joan Roig we have reworked some Raw files that we did in Black and white in the past. Sometimes I guess we have a strong feeling for black and white stories and miss some good single colour images.”

As a comment to the story, many fans expressed how great musician Lemmy was.

The legendary musician Lemmy Kilmister passed away at the age of 70 due to prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure.

“Röadkill – Motörhead” published in December 2012 and written by the Spanish award-winning filmmaker/photographer Pep Bonet.