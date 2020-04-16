Ozzy Osbourne, known as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has just shared a new post through his social media account including his appearing on WWE and revealed his unseen poses.

In the collage, there were three photos in it. In the first photo, Ozzy Osbourne and Captain Lou Albano were standing in the British Bulldogs‘ corner. In the second, Ozzy Osbourne was interviewing. In the third and latest photo, Ozzy Osbourne was posing with a WWE World Championship belt.

Ozzy Osbourne described those moments with the following words: April 1986 at @WWE’s #Wrestlemania 2 with Captain Lou Albano in the British Bulldogs’ corner #tbt #wwe.

In the comments of the photo, many fans said how old the photos was.

Ozzy Osbourne has released his latest and twelfth solo album Ordinary Man on February 21, 2020, through Epic Records.

You can find the photos below.