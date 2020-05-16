Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, also known with his solo career, has just shared a rare photo including the English rock musician Steve Jones and took fans back to 1996 with the pose.

In the photo taken in 1996, Duff McKagan and Steve Jones were posing together at The Offramp in Seattle.

Duff McKagan added the following letter for the rare moment they lived: “Me n @jonesysjukebox in Seattle 1996. Thank you @duffmckaganarg for finding this photo by @curt.pictures. My pal Steev.”

When we look at the photo, Duff McKagan was looking drunk. His appearance paid great attention from the fans who wondered if he drunk something. Even, a fan asked him that as a question, and the answer of Duff McKagan didn’t surprise.

When a fan said, “What did you drink?”, Duff McKagan replied:

“I KNOW… it totally looks like we are stoned or whatever. Quite the opposite. We are sober guys. So I figure it was either a very hot show, or that great joke just got told.”

In addition to his Guns N’ Roses career, Duff McKagan released his third solo album “Tenderness” on May 31, 2019.