In a new conversation with Canada’s The Metal Voice, Chuck Billy, the legendary vocalist of the world-class thrash metal band Testament, has opened up himself about his coronavirus diagnosis and reveals new details about it.

When asked about his testing positive for coronavirus, Chuck Billy said:

“We just made it out of Europe so we said let’s be proactive and see where we can go get tested since we were on tour. They said to us, ‘If you don’t have symptoms, you can’t get tested,’ so we didn’t get tested.

“Then as the days went by we started to feel sick and then we called again and they recommended we get tested. By that time we had been in communication with band members and the crew from the bands that traveled with us. It seemed a lot of us were sick with a lot of the same symptoms.”

Chuck has touched his symptoms. He noted that his body ached and coughs a lot.

“For me, my symptoms were: my body ached, headaches, just felt wiped out… First I thought it was just jet-lagged, but then it came on like you knew you were sick and it didn’t let up. A lot of sleeping… I really didn’t get the fever, just coughing, tired – just slept a lot.

“Then we did the drive through tests and it took seven days to get results. So by the time we got our results, we were getting better, it slowly was going away. I noticed the first day or two, it was huffing and puffing, just walking to the bathroom and back but it didn’t get any worse.”

Chuck stated that everything depends on how the body reacts and health. He also said that they rested themselves and recovered over time.

“We weren’t over-exerting ourselves. We’re getting better as time went by, resting and isolating ourselves. Hopefully, people will do the right thing and stay isolated as long as they can.

“It all depends on how your body reacts and your health. My wife [Tiffany] and I feel like we’re in pretty good health. Right away, we isolated ourselves, quarantined and just haven’t left and just riding it out, and feeling better as the days go on.

“I think today was probably our most active day. We’re up and out, trying to get out back and do some things, where before, we were just shut down, stuck on the couch, just kind of riding it out.”

Chuck Billy rocking the stage with Testament since 1986.

