During difficult coronavirus lockdown, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is one of those artists who spend many times for daughters and family members. The successful bassist contacted fans with new photos he posted and revealed how his 62nd quarantine day goes.

Recently, Nikki Sixx has shared two photos including his 9-month-old daughter Ruby and seemed happy to spending his new quarantine day with his daughter.

In the photos he shared, Ruby was enjoying in the garden while sitting at the leopard blanket. Her toys were around in the blanket, and she was very happy to be in the garden.

When Nikki Sixx talks about the day he living, he said in addition to playing with his daughter, they will do a new tattoo on his body with his other daughter Frankie Sixx.

Nikki Sixx included the following message for the description of the photo he shared via his social media: “Father daughter picnic in the front yard. Day 62. Later I think my other daughter @fr6nkiesixx is gonna tattoo me. #covid19 #StayHomeSweetHome #losangeles.”

Rob Zombie‘s John 5 has reacted to the photo and showed his love for the poses.

Nikki Sixx has just talked about the possible project of the band and when he was asked if the band will be performing with the female backup singers/dancers on the upcoming Stadium Tour of Motley Crue, he answered saying that “always, new girls new ideas.”

Motley Crue and Def Leppard‘s Stadium Tour is supposed to be kicking off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, on June 18.