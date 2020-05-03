The Grammy Award-winning rock band Motorhead has just shared a new photo including the band’s legend Lemmy Kilmister, who died at the age of 70 due to prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure, and remembered the legend with his fascinating stage moment.

In the photo they shared, Lemmy Kilmister was playing guitar and singing on stage and rocking the crowd who came to see them.

Also, when they shared the photo, Motorhead wrote a piece of lyrics of their track “Devils In My Head” in the caption of the photo.

They wrote: “I know your nightmares too , And who sends them to you, The one who makes the children cry. #motorhead #lemmy.”

While the moment attracting great interest, many fans wrote in the comments that Lemmy‘s missed so much. Even, a fan named Tom said that he is “The Godfather of Heavy Metal.”

You can find the pose including Lemmy Kilmister below.