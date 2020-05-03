Recently, one of the greatest bassists in the rock community, Gene Simmons, best known as with his golden career with KISS, talked about the importance of masks and told the correct usage of them.

When the successful bassist Gene Simmons shared a 15-year-old fan’s KISS masked pose, a fan named David Watson stated that the cloth mask he wore won’t keep him safe and added that only a medical mask keep him safe. Gene Simmons replied to his comment and informed him and fans who saw his tweet about it.

Gene Simmons wrote: “David, you are incorrect and misinformed. The idea of cloth masks or any other kind of mask, is not to protect you. It’s to protect everybody else around you inn case you cough or talk. It’s not about you, David. It’s about protecting everybody else. From you.”

As a response to Gene Simmons, many fans wrote that Gene Simmons is correct. They thanked him for his answer and wrote that it will be useful.

You can find Gene Simmons‘s tweet below.