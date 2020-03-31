The American heavy metal band Motley Crue vocalist Vince Neil‘s girlfriend, Rain Hannah, also known as the celebrity makeup artist and beauty educator, has just sent a new pose through her Instagram stories and revealed the latest body workout of her boyfriend, Vince Neil.

In the short video sent by Rain Hannah on March 30, Vince Neil seemed while he practicing at his home for the band’s upcoming Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

When she was asked, “How is Vince preparing for the tour? Are you going with him on tour?”, Rain Hannah replied:

“Wouldn’t miss it for nothing! He’s working out like a Mad man, designing his wardrobe and gear! Also working closely with the band guys on show prep!”

In the middle of December 2019, the band’s manager Kovac stated that some members are preparing with a personal trainer and nutritionist for the 2020 reunion stadium shows.