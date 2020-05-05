The English rock band Led Zeppelin guitarist/founder Jimmy Page has remembered the huge show he played with Led Zeppelin and took fans back to 1973 with a post he shared through his social media accounts.

47 years ago today, Led Zeppelin played its first show in Atlanta during the band’s 1973 US Summer tour. Jimmy Page recalled those moments with the classic “OnThisDay series” he shared recently on his official Instagram account and talked about the show.

In the photo taken by Bob Gruen, the band was posing around the plane, which signed Led Zeppelin.

Jimmy Page sent the following letter to describe the moment: “On this day in 1973, I played Atlanta Stadium with @LedZeppelin⁣. We opened up the ’73 US Summer tour in Atlanta at the Fulton County Stadium. It was an open air concert and we had something in the region of 50,000 people. It was truly apparent how the reputation of the group had spread by word of mouth and receptive ears! But what a welcome back to the States this was.

When we look at the comments of the post shared by Jimmy Page, some fans thanked Jimmy Page for the story he shared.

Led Zeppelin played 37 shows from Atlanta to New York City during the tour.