One of the greatest singers in rock history, Vince Neil, also known as the vocalist of the heavy metal band Motley Crue, has just remembered the important days of Mexican and American people and celebrated the Cinco de Mayo, the celebration of the Mexican victory over French forces, at the Battle of Puebla, on 5 Mayıs 1862.

With a new photo he shared through his social media accounts, Vince Neil used his own emoji to celebrate the important day. In the photo, his emoji was putting his hands in the air and celebrating it.

Also, in the photo, it was writing, “Happy Cinco de Mayo!”

Vince Neil sent the celebration photo with no caption.

As the other members, Vince Neil has recently shared an official statement about Motley Crue‘s upcoming Stadium Tour and revealed that they’re preparing hard for it. They also shared in the statement he shared that the official announcement will be announced until the first show.