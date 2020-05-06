The 61-year-old legendary musician Nikki Sixx, also known with his bass career with the heavy metal band Motley Crue, has recently shared a new photo featuring his 9-month-old daughter Ruby and his pet and revealed his current thoughts about the coronavirus outbreak.

In the photo shared by him, his daughter Ruby was having fun with their dog. The dog was lying on the ground and looking across to camera.

In addition to the cute photo, Nikki Sixx broke his silence about one of the most important world issues, coronavirus, and touched the people who struggle for the cure of the virus. He also admitted that he was devastated because of the death toll when he watched the news.

Nikki Sixx sent the following letter for the describe his feelings: “The Covid 19 pandemic has so many different faces.Hero’s on the front lines,scientists working 24-7 to try and find a vaccine for our planet or students (I have 3 in college) trying to keep focused and not let their grades drop or worse. These are obviously only a few examples.”

He continued: “The death toll breaks my heart everyday I turn on the news. The stress for so many is manifesting It self in ways we will study for decades. I read an article on alcoholism and domestic violence on the rise.I pray anybody who follows me on this visual space is staying safe and reaching out to friends and family if you feel slippery or depressed. It’s affecting all of us in different ways.

“I’m trying to take advantage of this time, when I can to really soak in these simple moments because I know we will never have this solidarity time again. God bless.”

The fans and people who saw the post have supported Nikki Sixx because of his words. Many of them wrote in the comments of the post that he is an inspiration.

With the latest report shared on May 06, 2020, 01:41 GMT, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States is 1,237,633.

Nikki Sixx has just shared an announcement about the band’s upcoming Stadium Tour, which scheduled to kick off in Jacksonville on June 18, and stated that they’re preparing hard to their Stadium Tour.