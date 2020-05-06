The 70-year-old bassist Gene Simmons, best known with his golden effort with the American rock band KISS, has just shared a chart about how the coronavirus grows and talked on the current state of it.

Recently, when the legendary musician shared a chart about the state of coronavirus cases, which says that the number of known COVID-19 cases is doubling about every four weeks in the US, he warned his fans about how it grows. After his post, a fan Billy Rogers asked him that if this isn’t good news. Gene Simmons replied to his answer and said the news is not good and explained why he thinks like that.

When he was asked, “Isn’t this good news? Doesn’t more cases mean increased testing, so the deaths to cases ratio continues to go down?”, Gene Simmons replied:

“Unfortunately, the news is not good. We are literally having 3,000 or so new COVID-19 infections EVERY DAY. Multiply that by 365 days. In the next few months, we are told the death rate will be anywhere from 130,000 to 200,000 people. Sadly.”

With the latest report announced on May 05, 2020, 20:53 GMT, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States is 1,232,604.