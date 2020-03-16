The 57-year-old musician Tommy Lee, the drummer of the American heavy metal band Motley Crue, has just updated his official social media account and showed the fans his measure for the world-threat coronavirus.

In the photo he shared, he was with his wife Brittany Furlan Lee, which they married in early 2019, and he was wearing a devil mask. Tommy had put his hands together in front of him and was looking at the camera. Also, Brittany was wearing an orange hoodie.

“Mask on,” Tommy wrote in the caption of the photo he shared.

In the comments of the photo, many fans expressed that the measure for the coronavirus is very useful, and they also stated that this is one of the best ways to be protected from coronavirus.

Also, due to the coronavirus threatening, Green Day, Alice Cooper, Sepultura, Sebastian Bach, Tool, and more have delayed or canceled concerts as a precaution. No information such as cancellation or postponement about the Stadium Tour, which scheduled to start at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on June 18, 2020, was shared from the Motley Crue and Def Leppard.