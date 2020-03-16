The 76-year-old English musician Jimmy Page, best known as the guitarist/founder of the English rock band Led Zeppelin, has just added a new story on his “OnThisDay” series and remembered the rare-known album he released with the English rock band Whitesnake legend David Coverdale.

Here’s the story shared by Jimmy Page:

“On this day in 1993, the album Coverdale/Page was released. Engineered and mixed by Mike Fraser – with whom we had started the recordings at Little Mountain studios in Vancouver – and Denny Carmassi of Heart on drums and Ricky Phillips on bass.⁣

“The recordings had continued in Miami, Florida at Criteria Studios with Jorge Casas on bass (he also played with Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine), Lester Mendez on keyboards (who was later to co-write ‘Underneath Your Clothes’ with Shakira and gained success with Nelly Furtado, Josh Groban and Dido) and with lush orchestration from Clare Fischer in LA on ‘Take Me For A Little While’. It was all mixed at EMI Studios in London.⁣”

The only studio album of the David Coverdale and Jimmy Page, Coverdale/Page, which consisting of 11 tracks in total, has released on March 15, 1993, via Geffen Records in North America and EMI internationally.