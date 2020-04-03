The American musician Tommy Lee, the drummer of the American heavy metal band Motley Crue, has just shared a funny video through his social media account and revealed one of the rare moments he lived with his son Brandon Thomas Lee.

In the video, Tommy Lee and his son Brandon Thomas Lee were smoking in the GYM while working side by side. Also, Tommy has put a note in the video he shared and he wanted to show what the smokers doing in the quarantine days right now.

Tommy Lee sent the video with following caption: “Don’t try this at home kids!!!”

Tommy Lee‘s wife, Brittany Furlan Lee, best known as the founder of the Worst Firsts podcast, and his son Brandon Thomas Lee have also commented on the photo and shared their thoughts about it

While Brittany Furlan Lee says no smoking, Brandon Thomas Lee said, “Wow.”

Here’s the post: