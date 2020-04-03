The legendary rock band Queen guitarist Brian May has just shared a new post through his social media account and showed his support to people who work for National Health Service, which founded on July 5, 1948.

In the video shared by Brian May, he was clapping the National Health Service workers with his wife English film/television actress Anita Dobson. They were sent their special words and gratitude to people who try to keep alive the people.

Brian May sent the post with following caption: “8pm this evening – clapping – along with most of a grateful and humbled British public – for the heroic NHS folks risking their lives every minute, with pitifully inadequate protection, in the front line of our bitter struggle against the insidious foe in our midst. THANK YOU!!! Bri and Anita.”

Brian May and his wife Anita Dobson‘s behavior attracted great interest by fans who follow him. In the comments of the photo, many fans wrote that the video made emotional them.

You can see the post shared by Brian May below.