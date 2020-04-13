The 57-year-old musician Tommy Lee, best known as the drummer of the heavy metal band Motley Crue, has just shared a new tweet about Easter and celebrated it in a weird way.

In the tweet he posted, Tommy Lee made a weird comment about Easter and revealed what he did during that time.

Tommy Lee wrote the following words in the tweet: “Think i’m just gonna dip my naked self into some chocolate and hide n see if the wife finds me!! Happy #StayHome Easter Bunnies!!!!!”

Tommy Lee‘s TikTok phenomenon wife Brittany Furlan Lee has responded to his tweet and showed her excitement. Also, as a response to the tweet, many fans expressed how crazy Tommy Lee is.

You can see the tweets below.