The heavy metal band Metallica, consisting of James Hetfield on vocals, Lars Ulrich on drums, Kirk Hammett on guitars, and Robert Trujillo on bass, has just updated its social media account with a huge announcement and excited fans with it.

In the post, Metallica mentioned their new “Metallica Mondays” event. They announced that they will be celebrated Golden Gate Park’s 150th birthday with their Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival show, which took place on August 12, 2017. The show will be appear on tonight’s edition of “Metallica Mondays.”

Metallica sent the post with the following statement: “We’re celebrating Golden Gate Park’s 150th birthday with tonight’s edition of #MetallicaMondays! Tune in for free at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT to catch Metallica: Live at Outside Lands – August 12, 2017. The complete show will stream on YouTube or Facebook – subscribe to our channel for alerts as streaming begins! #GGP150 #StayHome.”

The announcement attracted great interest by the fans who saw their social media posts. They expressed their excitement as a comment to the post.

Metallica played 18 tracks in total during their Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival show, which took place during WorldWired tour.