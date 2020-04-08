The heavy metal musician Rob Zombie guitarist John William Lowery, best known by the stage name John 5, has just updated his social media account with a weed meme to say his fans that they should stay safe during coronavirus pandemic.

In the photo he shared, there was a little baby and his two different facial expressions. In the first photo, the baby looks scared, and it was writing, “When you hear your neighbor cough.” But in the second, the baby was smiling and its writing, “But when you smell weed.”

“Stay safe,” John 5 wrote in the caption of the post.

Many fans wrote in the caption of the photo that how funny the photo is. System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian has also commented on the photo and expressed how laughed he was.

A fan named Guy Cunningham expressed his understanding about the canceled shows and said: “Gutted your not coming to Australia but stay safe and I’ll see you when you reschedule your tour! Much love, keep shredding and keep inspiring!”