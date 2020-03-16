Mayor Eric Garcetti has recently announced that all bars, gyms, nightclubs and dine-in restaurants in Los Angeles will be temporarily shut down, effective midnight until March 31, due to the coronavirus threatening.

The legendary musician Nikki Sixx, best known with his works with the American heavy metal band Motley Crue, has just updated his verified social media account and showed to his fans that he supported the government’s decision about coronavirus.

“Great move Los Angeles hopefully more cities follow,” Nikki wrote in the caption of the photo he shared.

The post attracted great interest by the fans and the followers who follows him, and they also stated that it was a great decision.

Also, due to the coronavirus threatening, Green Day, Alice Cooper, Sepultura, Sebastian Bach, Tool, and more have delayed or canceled concerts as a precaution. No information such as cancellation or postponement about the Stadium Tour, which scheduled to start at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on June 18, 2020, was shared on the Motley Crue and Def Leppard.