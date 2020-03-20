The world-known heavy metal band Motley Crue bassist, Nikki Sixx, has just updated his social media account with a new post including his sweet baby Ruby and slammed the ignorant people for their irresponsible behavior against the coronavirus threat.

COVID-19, best known as the coronavirus, which is rapidly spreading due to human contact and many different reasons, continues to threaten people. But it seems that people in California do not care much about it. Nikki Sixx got angry with them and swore that he would protect his family no matter what.

“Day 6 #SelfQuarentine KEEPING BUSY AT HOME,” Nikki wrote in the social media statement. “It was just announced we are in full lockdown here in California.THANK GOD!!! Went for a drive today to look around. Kinda blew my mind on how irresponsible people were being.”

He continued: “I saw people walking in and out of a Barnes n Nobles, drove past my mall and people were walking in and out acting like nothing is wrong (Nobody was wearing latex gloves or masks). I see spring break is still on in Florida. WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?

“I will protect my family at all costs. So should you. Young people are acting so cavalier.Ive heard people say this is inconvenient. How inconvenient is death? Please be smart. Dont be stupid.”

Also, a fan in Italy commented that the situation is very bad in her country and that people continue to live with the same irresponsibility.

The number of coronavirus cases across the U.S. has exceeded 11,000, with more than 200 deaths. In addition, with the increase of test kits across the country from the beginning of the week, it has been reported that there has been an increase in the number of cases.