The world-known successful musician Nikki Sixx, best known as the bassist/co-founder of the American heavy metal band Motley Crue, has just shared a new post through his verified social media account and touched the coronavirus issue.

The post including his sweet 7-month-old child Ruby and she looked like she having fun with the situation she included in because she was playing guitar like her dad. In the description of the photo, he explained why he took the virus so seriously, and we can easily understand that Ruby was one of the most important parts of it.

“Here’s just one reason I am taking this virus so seriously… Protect yourself, your loved ones and the people around you,” Nikki wrote in the caption of the photo.

The post touched too many fans emotionally who saw the post. Also, Nikki‘s loyalty to Ruby and his family deeply impressed them.

