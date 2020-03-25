The world-class American rock band KISS bassist Gene Simmons, also known as The Demon, has just posted a new photo through his social media account and continued to warn people about the coronavirus threat.

In the photo he shared taken at Town Hall in Sydney Australia, which was the first visit of KISS, Gene was in contact with the crowd gathered for KISS. He warned the people with that rare photo taken in 1980.

“STAY HOME,” Gene wrote in the description of the photo.

In the comments to the photo, many fans talked about how the photo old was. They also expressed that when they saw the photo, they went to the past and that it was great.

With the latest report published on March 25, 2020, 16:17 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 59,966. While 808 of these cases lost their lives, 379 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 58,779 people continues.