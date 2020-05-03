Recently, on May 1, the world-famous heavy metal band Motley Crue and Def Leppard have released a new official update about their upcoming Stadium Tour, which scheduled to kick off in Jacksonville on June 18, and revealed that they’ve been hard at work preparing for it.

Although the statement excited many fans who want to see them in their countries as scheduled, Motley Crue and Def Leppard fans were divided two many sides about the issue. While some fans defended that this threat will disappear until June, some of them believed that bands should postpone or cancel shows.

When we look at the band’s and artists’ recent social media posts comments, many fans are uncomfortable about the issue. You can read some examples of it.

As a response to Motley Crue, a fan named Jerry explained the current situation and stated that all shows this summer have been canceled or postponed. He also called Motley Crue and Def Leppard to the do same behavior.

A fan Rome Van Lara has also complained the same issue.

The situation was same with Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx.

LATEST POSTSMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here