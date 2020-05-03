Recently, the Grammy Award-winning London-based rock band Pink Floyd has shared a new post through its social media channels and talked about to ongoing coronavirus outbreak in a special way.

With the post they shared, Pink Floyd implemented one of the most important ways of support by using its fifth studio album’s cover and warned people to stay safe and healthy during this difficult coronavirus days.

Pink Floyd sent the following letter to support: “With these difficult times continuing, we’d like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well.”

In the comments of the post, some fans stated that the album is underrated. Also, some of the agreed that Pink Floyd makes quarantine times a little bit more bearable.

The fifth studio album of Pink Floyd, “Atom Heart Mother,” has released on October 2, 1970, in the United Kingdom, and on October 10, 1970, in the United States.