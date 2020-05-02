The 36-aged musician Lzzy Hale, best known as the rhythm guitarist/lead vocalist of the rock band Halestorm, has revealed new updates about the band’s new music and made an exciting comment through her classic “AskLzzyAnything” fan Q&A event.

Recently, Lzzy Hale launched many projects on social media in order not to leave her fans alone during the days when people were stuck in their homes due to coronavirus outbreak. On her new fan Q&A event, Lzzy Hale makes exciting comments and stated that they took the first step for the new album.

While a fan, Laura Chelva, writes, “Have you thought in the next Halestorm album yet? #asklzzyanything,” Lzzy Hale replied her tweet and wrote:

“Oh yes! I think i just wrote our first single yesterday.”

Many fans expressed their excitement about the album by commenting on Lzzy Hale and liking her reply.

Halestorm is preparing to release an album following its fourth studio album, “Vicious,” which released on July 27, 2018.