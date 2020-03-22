The American heavy metal band Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, who started its career at the age of 17, has just shared a new photo featuring his little child Ruby and touched the positive sides of the quarantine days.

Like other people who are aware of their responsibility, Nikki Sixx does not leave his home to protect himself and his family, as the coronavirus outbreak spreads all over the world and threatens human life. Stating that he has a lot of time to spend at home, Nikki said that he has discovered things he has not to do before at home.

You can read what he said about the new day below.

“Day 8. It’s the simple things that we are now realizing are the most important things. I found a sliver of sunshine splashing down on my favorite chair outside. I’ve sat in that chair a 1000 times playing bass and watching TV. I never noticed just how beautiful that sunshine really was. If there is a positive in all this madness maybe we will slow down and be more mindful and stop taking the little things (actual big things) for granted. Here’s Ruby doing what she does best. She lives in the moment.”

In the comments on the photo, the fans mentioned how sweet Ruby was. They also said that the directives specified by the experts should be followed and contact with people should be avoided.

With the latest report published on March 22, 2020, 15:30 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 27,151. While 349 of these cases lost their lives, 178 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 26,624 people continues.