In a new appearance on episode 19 of Richard Marx‘s Social Distancing program, Paul Stanley, the rhythm guitarist of the American rock band KISS, has talked about the situation of his voice and was asked how he taking care of it during the band’s End Of The Road tour.

While he talks about the issue, Paul Stanley said:

“Is my voice what it was 20 years ago, 30, 40? No. A great athlete can’t replicate what they did in their early years.

“So I tend to think of myself in that way. Because vocals that I’ve done in the past almost were athletic in nature, and it’s not possible in the same way at this point.”

Paul Stanley has continued his words by saying that there was no way his voice would sound like 45 years ago. He also mentioned the interesting thing he found.

“Somebody will come to me and say, ‘You don’t sound like you did on Kiss Alive. Kiss Alive is what – almost 50 years, or 45 years ago? And I said, ‘If you wanna hear me sound like that, put on the album.’ It’s not possible.

“What I found, interestingly, is that the singers that I know who do something similar to what I do, we all commiserate and we all talk to each other, and one of the first things we say when we meet up is, ‘Are you having a hard time hitting those notes?’ ‘Are you still singing in the original keys?’

“And one of my friends said, ‘If I knew I would be singing this song in my 70s, I would have written it in a different key.’”

KISS‘s “End Of The Road World Tour” has scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021, in New York City. The place has not been announced yet.

