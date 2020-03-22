One of the successful guitarists in the metal community, Gene Simmons, best known as the bassist of the American rock band KISS, has just updated his social media account with a rare photo and touched how the coronavirus pandemic serious.

In the post he shared, Gene sent a rare-known photo from his youth and warned the people about the coronavirus threat. He argued that people should listen to the directives given by the government and experts.

“I hope everyone is taking this seriously,” he wrote in the social media statement. “Stay home. Keep distance between yourselves when you have to go out, for food etc. We will get through this together. The more we all follow the directives of our Government and Health Officials the more we will see the curve start to flatten.”

In the comments of the photo, the fans supported Gene Simmons.

Also, with the latest report published on March 22, 2020, 01:55 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 27,069. While 340 of these cases lost their lives, 176 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 26,553 people continues.