Tommy Lee, the drummer of the American heavy metal band Motley Crue, has just sent a new photo through his official social media page and showed his new necklace to his fans and followers.

The chain necklace contained the letters that made up the name Tommy. The necklace that made up his name also had a pair of dice at the beginning of it and a palm tree at the end of it.

Also, the necklace was sent from a shop called Dalmata, and Tommy thanked the page for the necklace in the description of his photo.

In the comments of the photo, his lovely wife Brittany Furlan Lee shared her thoughts about the necklace and Tommy and expressed her love for Tommy.

You can find the necklace and the photo shared by Tommy Lee below.